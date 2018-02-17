Talks of WV teachers strike looms; Rally at Capitol on Saturday

By Andrea Lannom

The Register-Herald of Beckley

Charleston, W.Va. — As rumblings of a teachers’ strike persist, hundreds of teachers, school service personnel and other public employees poured into the state Capitol Friday morning.

When asked if a strike was imminent, the leader of the West Virginia Education Association said there are still discussions going on. However, he said to watch for an announcement at a rally taking place at the Capitol today.

“We are discussing all possibilities of what the next step is,” WVEA President Dale Lee said Friday. “We expect to have some type of announcement to be made at the rally (at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 17).” …

Read the entire article at http://www.register-herald.com/news/talks-of-teachers-strike-looms/article_82fc6971-77bf-515b-86a5-9380bcce1534.html