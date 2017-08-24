State Board creates RESA Transition Committee

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Board of Education is taking steps overseeing the transition away from Regional Education Service Agencies.

The Legislature passed the governor’s education bill, House Bill 2711, in this year’s session. The bill eliminates Regional Education Service Agencies June 30, 2018. It also eliminated the Office of Education Performance Audits.

RESAs are under the state board’s control until their closure or until an Educational Service Cooperation, or ESC, is formed, a news release from the state board said.

Counties may form and control ESCs to replace services provided by RESAs. The decision to create an ESC is solely with the county boards of education.

At Gov. Jim Justice’s request, the board created a committee to oversee the transition of RESAs to cooperatives. The board created the committee in the spring and the committee had its first meeting in May. The committee meets regularly and is comprised of state and county education personnel, the release said.

Board Vice President David Perry chairs the committee.

“Throughout the transition, we have listened to the concerns of our counties and have brought together the best resources available to ensure supports are in place to assist with the formation of Educational Service Cooperatives,” Perry said. “ESCs will give counties full local control of the programs administered by the ESCs and allow them to create a cooperative that is tailor-made for their needs.”

The board will work to ensure no interruption of services during the transition, the release said. Services coordinated through RESAs and the board’s committee will work to identify how services historically provided by RESAs will continue. These services include school bus driver training, technology support, teacher alternative certification, adult basic education and public service training.

ESCs will retain the same cooperative buying authority used by RESAs.

The transition committee will meet Oct. 11. At this meeting, the committee will be presented with ESC templates, developed by the West Virginia School Board Association.

