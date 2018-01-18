Southern West Virginia Senator warns of possible teacher strike

By RUSTY MARKS

NCVW Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginia Sen. Richard Ojeda, D-Logan, warned fellow lawmakers Wednesday of a possible teachers’ strike unless the state Legislature comes up with a viable pay raise for educators.

“We’re not listening to our teachers,” Ojeda told fellow senators during the regular Senate floor session Wednesday.

Ojeda, a former high school teacher, said when he talks with teachers around the state, teacher salaries and Public Employees Insurance Agency premium hikes and coverage cuts are the topics that come up most often. Ojeda said teachers are abandoning the state to get jobs elsewhere because West Virginia ranks near the bottom in compensation.

Read the entire article: https://www.wvnews.com/news/wvnews/senator-warns-of-possible-teacher-strike/article_74ad118b-8cb3-5837-9624-d08a02f1937b.html

See more from NCWV Media