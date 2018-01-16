Senate could be in agreement on community college access in West Virginia

By RUSTY MARKS

NCWV Media

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Members of the West Virginia Senate appear to have their first bipartisan issue of the 2018 legislation session in a proposal to offer free community and technical college to state residents.

Senate President Mitch Carmichael, R-Jackson, took the uncommon step of relinquishing the podium Monday to talk to the Senate about the proposed legislation, Senate Bill 284. Carmichael said he thought it was fitting on Martin Luther King Jr. Day to talk about the “soft discrimination” against those without economic means.

“I think all of us agree.We’ve said it for years and years and years, that the true path to progress and opportunity is through educational attainment,” Carmichael said. “If we properly manage our resources we can provide, essentially, scholarships to everyone — everyone — that wants to attend community and technical college, to further their education, to gain a stackable skill set, to allow them to take that trade or that education to the workforce, and to the job market, and better themselves.”

