Sen. Manchin votes against Secretary of Ed Nominee Devos

Release from U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin:

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) released the following statement on his plans to vote against U.S. Department of Education Secretary nominee, Betsy DeVos.

“As a former Governor, I understand how crucial it is for an executive leader to have his team in place, but I have serious concerns about the qualifications of Betsy DeVos. Betsy DeVos has spent her entire career advocating for school choice including public school vouchers and charter schools. This approach does not match the needs of our rural communities in West Virginia and would pull already limited public school resources from the schools, students and teachers that need them most.

“Betsy DeVos has never attended or worked in a public school. The needs facing rural schools in West Virginia are unique and her lack of exposure to public education is very concerning for me. We need an Education Secretary who has an understanding of the needs of all children, including those with disabilities, and is committed to ensuring they receive a quality education. Every child in West Virginia deserves a quality education and I do not believe that Betsy DeVos is qualified to serve in this role, which is so vital to the future of our state.”