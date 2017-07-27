Scouts work to make improvements to Grandview Sandbar and River Access area

By JORDAN NELSON

The Register-Herald

GLEN JEAN, W.Va. — Approximately 200 Boy Scouts, including some who are mobility challenged. teamed up with the National Park Service and West Virginia Citizens Conservation Corps Wednesday to make improvements to the Grandview Sandbar Campground and River Access area.

The improvements were based around making the area more accessible for those who are mobility challenged and wish to attend the park and enjoy all it has to offer.

Scouts worked on day use areas of the park by putting down permeable pavers and filling them with gravel, making for a smoother ground surface.

Park Service Ranger Leah Perkowski-Sisk said the pavers will help provide a better surface for those in wheelchairs, allowing them to easily navigate and move around the area.

“It’s giving those who may struggle with getting all the way out there more of an opportunity to come and enjoy it,” Perkowski-Sisk said. “It’s really something special.”

Scouts also worked to spruce up the campground by setting up handicapped accessible picnic tables, low-hanging grills and low-hanging lanterns.

“All of the Scouts worked really hard today to make this happen, and it’s great to see that there will be more opportunity for even more folks to make their way down here and enjoy all of this,” Perkowski-Sisk said.

Lizzie Watts, superintendent of the New River Gorge National River, Gauley River National Recreation Area and Bluestone National Scenic River was in attendance, along with Mike Surbaugh, Chief Scout Executive for the Boy Scouts of America.

Perkowski-Sisk said she believes sprucing up campground will provide more opportunity for people to utilize the park, get out in nature and get a closer view of the beautiful river.

“We want all people to see the beauty of the area and what all it has to offer,” she said. “And we’re grateful for the Boy Scouts in making that possible.”

See more from The Register-Herald