School testing amendment divides senators

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Senators divided sharply on March 23 over an amendment to a bill to abandon Common Core-related school testing.

The testing bill is SB 18. As amended, it requires an 11th-grade college admission assessment that complies with Every Student Succeeds Act requirements and a career readiness assessment that “measures and documents foundational workplace skills and leads to a nationally recognized work readiness certificate.”

With the bill on second reading March 23, Sen. Patricia Rucker, R-Jefferson, proposed a lengthy amendment that quotes the state Constitution to justify the Legislature’s mandate to dictate, “at any level of specificity,” academic standards.

Rucker’s amendment passed 21-13 along party lines.

The bill is on third reading for passage March 24.