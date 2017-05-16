Register now for W.Va. Chamber’s 2017 Environmental, Energy Conference

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Chamber’s 2017 Environmental and Energy Conference is May 24 at the Charleston Marriott Town Center.

This year’s conference has been approved for 6.8 CLE credits for WV and kicks off at 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Topics that will be covered at this year’s conference include:

WV Department of Environmental Protection Policy and Initiatives

Waste Management Update

WV Air Quality Standards

Regulatory Reform for Coal, Oil & Natural Gas

An overview on HB 2506, the 2017 Water Quality Standards Bill

State and Federal Environmental Regulatory Reform Overview

A Discussion of Legislative Rule-Making and Environmental Lobbying

Federal Appellate Litigation of Environmental Laws

This is the place to be to make sure you and your business are up to speed on the latest environmental and regulatory policies, so Register now and guarantee your spot! To view the full agenda, please click here.

CLE Credits for Kentucky and Pennsylvania are pending.

