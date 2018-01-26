Raleigh County school employees express concerns over current West Virginia legislation issues

By JORDAN NELSON

BECKLEY, W.Va. — More than 100 Raleigh County school employees, concerned they are “being hit from all sides,” discussed remedies to counter the effects of legislative decision-making under way in Charleston, including not ruling out the thought of a walk-out or strike.

All tables of Woodrow Wilson High School’s cafeteria were filled with school employees who did not refraining from speaking out against legislation topics, including changes being made to the West Virginia Public Employees Insurance Agency (PEIA), a Senate bill making changes to seniority in the public school system and a proposed 1 percent pay raise, which many called “laughable.”

“We are getting hit from all sides of the table,” Raleigh County Education Association President Wendy Peters said. “All of these decisions are basically like a slap in the face.”

Peters, also a teacher at Daniels Elementary School, said the changes being made to PEIA are unacceptable, from the increase of premiums to the new, mandatory program called GO365 which she referred to as the “West Virginia Hunger Games.”

“Our premiums will raise, our deductibles will raise, our co-pays will raise, and we will have to start putting our spouse’s incomes on our plans,” Peters said. “And the mandatory GO365, is a huge invasion our privacy.”

