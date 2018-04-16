Pro-cannabis rallies set for April 21 across West Virginia

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Statewide Pro-cannabis Rally will be April 21 in cities across the state. The events will include political leaders, personal testimonials by individuals and musical performances by volunteer artists.

Fairmont will also be holding a sister anti-opioid rally.

The statewide rally is an outgrowth of the medical marijuana movement and the request of local activists and supporters to have actions outside of the state Capitol in Charleston.

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/pro-cannabis-rallies-set-for-april/article_11c0976b-28ca-51a6-86d4-342a338c31c8.html

See more from The Register-Herald