Post-Audits Committee: Audit of West Virginia Supreme Court planned, legislators advised
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On the state legislative auditor’s office radar: the state Supreme Court.
Legislative auditors advised the legislative Post-Audits Committee Sunday that it plans to audit the Supreme Court this year.
He said his office has not received a response from the court.
The announcement follows news reports regarding the court’s spending of more than $3.7 million to renovate and redecorate justices’ offices at the Capitol, as well as reports that Chief Justice Allen Loughry had taken an antique wood desk and a leather couch from the court to furnish a home office at his Charleston residence.
