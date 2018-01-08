Latest News:
Post-Audits Committee: Audit of West Virginia Supreme Court planned, legislators advised

By PHIL KABLER

Charleston Gazette-Mail

The West Virginia Supreme Court
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — On the state legislative auditor’s office radar: the state Supreme Court.

Legislative auditors advised the legislative Post-Audits Committee Sunday that it plans to audit the Supreme Court this year.

Afterward, Legislative Auditor Aaron Allred said he could not elaborate on the announcement, except to say, “We have notified the Supreme Court that we’re planning on auditing them.”

He said his office has not received a response from the court.

The announcement follows news reports regarding the court’s spending of more than $3.7 million to renovate and redecorate justices’ offices at the Capitol, as well as reports that Chief Justice Allen Loughry had taken an antique wood desk and a leather couch from the court to furnish a home office at his Charleston residence.

 

