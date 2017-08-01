Members of North Marion community lend a hand to neighbors affected by weekend floods

By KAITLYN NEFF

Times West Virginian

MANNINGTON, W.Va. — The Mannington community continues to come together after devastating floods Saturday.

Mannington and the surrounding communities have shown each other support since Saturday through cleanup efforts and helping others get back on their feet.

Needed items have been donated to the American Red Cross and other organizations so that residents affected by the flood can pick up any supplies they might need.

The American Red Cross station at North Marion High School has been staying stocked with emergency items, and the support of the community has aided in getting those items handed out.

The students at North Marion have also been sacrificing their time to volunteer and help at the American Red Cross station, including the North Marion High School girls’ basketball team, which helped distribute items Monday.

The Mannington Church of Christ prepared and served a meal to flood victims and flood relief volunteers Monday night. It also distributed other items available, including toiletries, clothing and cleaning supplies.

“People have really been phenomenal,” said Mannington Church of Christ Minister Michael Reese.“I’ve seen a lot of good people doing a lot of great things.”

While the turnout for the dinner at the church was noteable, many members of the church packed their cars full of boxed meals, cleaning supplies, toiletries and bottled water, drove around to multiple parts in Mannington and dropped them off to any person affected by the flood. Reese stressed that many families lost their vehicles in the flood and might not be able to get to the church or other places to collect items and a meal, so they decided to go to them.

Mannington resident Kelsey Cook shared how supportive the community has been at coming together and trying to clean up the mess.

“I am so thankful for the people of Mannington,” said Cook.

“The North Marion High School football team has been a huge blessing, the churches, including my own church the White Hall Church of Christ, have helped a lot, and my family and friends have really supported us as well.”

Cook came home from a vacation in Ocean City to the total devastation of her home and valuable items on Saturday. Although she has cried many times about the loss of her priceless memories, she said she will remain thankful for all the help she has received in getting back on her feet.

“Everyone has truly been a blessing,” said Cook.

Bob Fletcher heads the Monday Night for the Master program in Mannington that often gives away meals, clothing and other items to those in need on a normal basis. Fletcher volunteered Monday night at the Mannington Church of Christ’s dinner as another way to give back to the community.

“Our program is usually able to give back to around 4,000 people a year in the community, but with the flood I expect that number to increase,” said Fletcher.

He said they have been handing out a lot of their collected items to those who suffered loss last Saturday.

Fletcher said he knows the area and the people well, and the response is always generous even without a disaster.

“West Virginia might get knocked down, but we always get back up,” said Fletcher. “And we always help our neighbors, too.”

See more from the Times West Virginian