MEDIA ALERT: W.Va. Economic Development Council Annual Legislative Conference – Day 2
WHERE: Embassy Suites, 300 Court Street, Charleston, WV 25301
WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017, 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Additional Details: The West Virginia Economic Development Council was created to bring economic development professionals and organizations from around the state together to share and collaborate on common programs and issues. WVEDC promotes activities to retain and expand current business and industry in West Virginia and to attract new business and industry to West Virginia. WVEDC is the only professional organization in the State with the sole functions of promoting economic development and serving economic development professionals across West Virginia. Learn more at: http://www.wvedc.org/
Our Agenda this year includes:
West Virginia State Auditor J.B. McCuskey,
West Virginia Manufacturers Association -Rebecca McPhail, President
West Virginia Land Stewardship Land Trust Corp. – Patrick Kirby
Robert C Byrd Institute Innovations & Initiatives – Jamie Cope, Deputy Director
Jason Pizatella – West Virginia Governor’s Office
Site Selection Process – Dennis Burnside, Juniper CRE
Legislative Update – Brian Helmick and Michael Basile of Spilman, Thomas & Battle
West Virginia Secretary of Commerce Woody Thrasher
WVEDC also hosts a yearly fall conference that travels around the State and offers an opportunity for the economic development professionals to gather and share best practices.