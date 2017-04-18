Latest News:
Media Alert: Sen. Capito to make stops Wednesday in Kanawha, Brooke counties

 

From the office of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito: 

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Wednesday, April 19, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) will attend events in Charleston and Follansbee.

Senator Capito will deliver remarks at the West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Reason to Hope Luncheon, where she will also be presented with the Legacy Award by the Alzheimer’s Association for her Congressional efforts to increase awareness, resources and research related to the Alzheimer’s disease.

At 4:30, Senator Capito will join local officials and community business leaders for a meet and greet reception in downtown Follansbee at The Daily Perk Coffee House & Deli. Following the reception, Senator Capito will deliver remarks at the Follansbee City Building.

This information is for planning purposes only. Members of the media who plan to attend these events should email press@capito.senate.gov. Current press credentials must be displayed.

 

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

 
WHAT:         Senator Capito will deliver remarks at the West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Reason to Hope Luncheon
 
WHERE:        Four Points by Sheraton

Ballroom (1st floor)

600 Kanawha Blvd. E.

Charleston, WV 25301
 
WHEN:          Event begins at 11:30 a.m.

Senator Capito will deliver remarks at approximately 12:40 p.m.

—–

 
WHAT:         Senator Capito will meet with Follansbee city officials and deliver remarks
 
WHERE:        The Daily Perk Coffee House & Deli

910 Main St.

Follansbee, WV 26037

 

Follansbee City Building

872 Main St.

Follansbee, WV 26037
 
WHEN:          Meet and greet will take place at 4:30 p.m.

Senator Capito will deliver remarks at approximately 5:00 p.m.

 

