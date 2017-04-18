Media Alert: Sen. Capito to make stops Wednesday in Kanawha, Brooke counties

From the office of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito:

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Wednesday, April 19, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) will attend events in Charleston and Follansbee.

Senator Capito will deliver remarks at the West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Reason to Hope Luncheon, where she will also be presented with the Legacy Award by the Alzheimer’s Association for her Congressional efforts to increase awareness, resources and research related to the Alzheimer’s disease.

At 4:30, Senator Capito will join local officials and community business leaders for a meet and greet reception in downtown Follansbee at The Daily Perk Coffee House & Deli. Following the reception, Senator Capito will deliver remarks at the Follansbee City Building.

This information is for planning purposes only. Members of the media who plan to attend these events should email press@capito.senate.gov. Current press credentials must be displayed.

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

WHAT: Senator Capito will deliver remarks at the West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Reason to Hope Luncheon WHERE: Four Points by Sheraton Ballroom (1st floor) 600 Kanawha Blvd. E. Charleston, WV 25301 WHEN: Event begins at 11:30 a.m. Senator Capito will deliver remarks at approximately 12:40 p.m.

—–