Media Alert: Sen. Capito to make stops Wednesday in Kanawha, Brooke counties
From the office of U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito:
CHARLESTON, W.Va. – On Wednesday, April 19, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) will attend events in Charleston and Follansbee.
Senator Capito will deliver remarks at the West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Reason to Hope Luncheon, where she will also be presented with the Legacy Award by the Alzheimer’s Association for her Congressional efforts to increase awareness, resources and research related to the Alzheimer’s disease.
At 4:30, Senator Capito will join local officials and community business leaders for a meet and greet reception in downtown Follansbee at The Daily Perk Coffee House & Deli. Following the reception, Senator Capito will deliver remarks at the Follansbee City Building.
This information is for planning purposes only. Members of the media who plan to attend these events should email press@capito.senate.gov. Current press credentials must be displayed.
Wednesday, April 19, 2017
|WHAT:
|Senator Capito will deliver remarks at the West Virginia Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association’s Reason to Hope Luncheon
|WHERE:
|Four Points by Sheraton
Ballroom (1st floor)
600 Kanawha Blvd. E.
Charleston, WV 25301
|WHEN:
|Event begins at 11:30 a.m.
Senator Capito will deliver remarks at approximately 12:40 p.m.
—–
|WHAT:
|Senator Capito will meet with Follansbee city officials and deliver remarks
|WHERE:
|The Daily Perk Coffee House & Deli
910 Main St.
Follansbee, WV 26037
Follansbee City Building
872 Main St.
Follansbee, WV 26037
|WHEN:
|Meet and greet will take place at 4:30 p.m.
Senator Capito will deliver remarks at approximately 5:00 p.m.