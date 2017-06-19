Media Alert: Rolls on the River Event – Moving to Haddad Riverfront Park

When: Tuesday, June 20, 2017

Time: 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Where: Haddad Riverfront Park, Kanawha Boulevard, Charleston WV

What: The best chefs from local restaurants, bakeries and home kitchens from all around the state will come together and present their unique spin on the iconic snack. Complementing the selection will be craft beer from West Virginia breweries. Live music, local artisans and author Candace Nelson will be there with her new book, The West Virginia Pepperoni Roll . All proceeds support Big Brothers Big Sisters of South Central West Virginia.

Tickets: www.RollsOnTheRiverWV.com

Social Media: @RollsOnTheRIver

Editors Note: Due to the conditions at Magic Island, this event has been moved to Haddad Riverfront Park, Kanawha Boulevard.

Contact: Sara McDowell, 304.881.9721