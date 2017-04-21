Media Alert: Great photo/story opportunities at WVDNR Earth Day trout events Saturday

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources will stock rainbow and golden trout at five state park lakes this Saturday, April 22, as part of an Earth Day event to encourage anglers and their families to visit and fish at state parks.

Media representaitves are invited to attend stocking events at any of the five participating parks. Stockings are scheduled between 10 a.m. and noon at Blackwater Falls, Cacapon, North Bend, Pipestem and Watoga State Parks.

Who: West Virginia Division of Natural Resources

What: Earth Day trout stocking at five West Virginia State Park lakes

When: Saturday, April 22, 2017, between 10 a.m. and noon

Where: Pendleton Lake at Blackwater Falls; Cacapon Lake at Cacapon State Park; North Bend Lake tail waters at North Bend State Park; Long Branch Lake at Pipestem State Park; and Watoga Lake at Watoga State Park

Why: To promote fishing at West Virginia State Park lakes and streams

Media Contact: Samantha Smith, 304-957-9364, Samantha.Smith@wv.gov

Contact: Stephen McDaniel, DNR Director, 304-558-2754, DNR.Wildlife@wv.gov