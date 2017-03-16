Media Alert: Chancellor Hill to attend Senator Manchin’s Skype session with NASA International Space Station

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission Chancellor Paul Hill will attend a live Skype session for middle and high school students with the NASA International Space Station, an event hosted by U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin in partnership with NASA, the Clay Center and Channel 13 WOWK.

Who: Senator Manchin, Chancellor Paul Hill, middle and high school students

What: Live Skype session with the NASA International Space Station

When: Friday, March 17, 2017 from 10 – 11:15 a.m.

Where: Clay Center for the Arts and Sciences, 1 Clay Square, Charleston