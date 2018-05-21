Matheny: West Virginia PEIA Task Force hearings identifying three main concerns
By PHIL KABLER
Charleston Gazette-Mail
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — With the PEIA Task Force about midway through its series of 21 public hearings statewide, member Helen Matheny updated a legislative interim committee on PEIA on the major issues emerging from those proceedings.
“There are three main areas we’ve been hearing consistently,” Matheny said of issues with accessibility, affordability and predictability.
She said accessibility is a major concern in border counties, where the closest medical specialists are often located across the state line and are not in the PEIA coverage network.
Read the entire article: https://www.wvgazettemail.com/news/politics/matheny-peia-task-force-hearings-identifying-three-main-concerns/article_826fa62d-56b6-5891-a3b6-b891606571fb.html
See more from the Charleston Gazette-Mail