Marshall University has day at Legislature amid threat of more cuts

By LACIE PIERSON

The Herald-Dispatch

Gov. Jim Justice earned his undergraduate and graduate degrees from Marshall in the 1970s after a stint at the University of Tennessee. On Thursday he said attending Marshall was one of the most substantial turns of his life path.

Gilbert returned to his alma mater, Mississippi State University, this week to be honored as a Distinguished Fellow in Mississippi State’s Bagley College of Engineering, where Gilbert earned his undergraduate degree in biological engineering. Gilbert also has a Ph.D. in biomedical engineering from Duke University.