Maple Days in West Virginia will be 2 Saturdays this year

By MATT COMBS

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — The West Virginia Maple Syrup Producers Association (WVMSPA) has announced two Maple Days this year — Saturday, Feb. 24, and Saturday, March 17.

On those days, sugar shacks and other maple operations will be open to the public for viewing.

Although it is a two-day event, local maple operations will only be participating on the March 17 date. Those operations are Daniels Maple Syrup in Dawson, Greenbrier County; Gauley River Maple Works in Summersville; and Moonstruck Maple in Brooks, Summers County.

Those events will coincide with the West Virginia Maple Festival in Pickens.

“We are seeing gallon production and the number of businesses increase each year. Maple sugar is an emerging crop for West Virginia,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt in a news release. “If you have never tasted real maple syrup, these are the days for you.”

Read the entire article: http://www.register-herald.com/news/maple-days-will-be-saturdays-this-year/article_5b18fb6c-8306-5e35-889d-5591d016afb8.html

