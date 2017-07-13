Locals discuss future of food access

By LACIE PIERSON

The Herald-Dispatch

“When it comes to food access, there are a lot of food barriers as to why people might not have access to local produce,” Boyd said. “One of the biggest barriers is price. That’s what this program seeks to accomplish is reducing the price of local produce so people can have more produce for less up-front cost.”

The program would be supported in a dollar-for-dollar match through federal grants, and the next step for organizers is to pursue that funding, hopefully in time to launch the program during the summer of 2018, said Parween Mascari, executive director of the West Virginia Farmers Market Association.