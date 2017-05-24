Justice adds FY 2018 budget and other legislation to special session

By SARAH PLUMMER

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Gov. Jim Justice introduced a 2018 budget bill and six pieces of legislation to the ongoing special session Tuesday.

The budget bill has been greatly anticipated as the House and Senate modified and contemplated a revenue bill for the first eight days of the session.

The Tax Reform Act of 2017 as amended Monday to include a phasing out personal income tax, coal severance tiering, a sales tax increase and an increase to the corporate net income tax will be on the Senate floor up for first reading.

“Now that we have action on the revenue legislation in motion, I’ve sent up the budget plan,” said Justice. “There is still much work to be done. Once all of the bills are passed, most importantly the roads bills, then the budget is ready to be the last thing to be passed.”

The budget bill, House Bill 115, was sent to the House Finance committee Tuesday where it will be taken up at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

The budget bill totals $4.357 billion, which is $100 million more than is outlined currently by the tax revenue bill.

Also introduced Tuesday at the request of the governor were:

• House Bill 111, which requires notices of liens to include the lien expiration date and provides additional circumstances in which the Tax Commissioner can release or terminate liens.

• House Bill 112 extends the termination of the Volunteer Fire Department Workers’ Compensation Premium Subsidy from June 30, 2017 to June 30, 2020.

• House Bill 113 requires the Department of Health and Human Resources to sell Jackie Withrow Hospital in Beckley. The bill charges the DHHR secretary to ensure patients are transferred to an area facility and minimize potential risks that could arise from relocating current residents. It also charges the department and Division of Personnel to prepare a benefit package for employees who are laid off, employed by a successor company or retire as a result of the sale.

• House Bill 114 requires the Department of Health and Human Resources to sell Hopemont State Hospital in Terra Alta.

• House Bill 116 modifies laws relating to physician assistants. The bill increases the West Virginia Board of Medicine from 15 to 16 members, calling for two physician assistants to preside instead of one. The bill changes the requirements needed for state certification. Currently those seeking certification or recertification must show they are currently certified or continuously certified by the National Commission on Certification of Physician Assistance. This requirement will be eliminated. The bill also makes changes to the prescribing authority of physician assistants.

The above bills were introduced and referred to the House Finance Committee, except for House Bill 116, which was referred to the committee on Health and Human Resources.

A press release from the Office of the Governor said Justice also submitted legislation relating to county levy rates and public school support, but details on the bill were not available Tuesday.

