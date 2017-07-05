Jenkins staff to hold mobile office hours in southern West Virginia

Staff report

The Register-Herald

BECKLEY, W.Va. — Staff members for U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins will hold the following mobile office hours in July.

Staff will be available to help Third District residents who need assistance with federal benefits, including Social Security, Medicare and disability. Constituents are encouraged to bring along documents they have received from federal agencies related to their issues. The congressman will not be in attendance.

Tuesday, July 11, 1-2 p.m., Wyoming County Commission, 506A River Road, Pineville.

Thursday, July 13, 10 a.m. to noon, Hinton City Hall, 322 Summers St.

Friday, July 14, 10 a.m. to noon, Princeton City Hall, 100 Courthouse Road.

Monday, July 17, 10 a.m. to noon, Lewisburg City Hall, 942 W. Washington St.

Monday July 17, 2-3 p.m., Rainelle City Hall, 201 Kanawha Ave.

Tuesday, July 18, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nicholas County Senior Citizens Center, 151 Sid’s Way, Summersville.

Tuesday, July 18, 2-3 p.m., Richwood City Hall, 6 White Ave.

Wednesday, July 19, 10 a.m. to noon, White Sulphur Springs City Hall, 34 W. Main St.

Thursday, July 20, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Monroe Service Center, 400 Main St., Union.

Friday, July 21, 10 a.m. to noon, Montgomery City Hall, 706 Third Ave.

Tuesday, July 27, 10 a.m. to noon, Oak Hill City Hall, 100 Kelly Ave.

Tuesday, July 27, 1-2 p.m., Fayetteville Town Hall, 125 N. Court St.

Monday, July 31, 11 a.m. to noon, Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 1614 S. Kanawha St., Beckley.

See more from The Register-Herald