Jenkins catches ride with President Trump

Staff, wire reports

The Williamson Daily News

WASHINGTON – Third District U.S. Rep. Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) this week announced a $70,000 grant to fund an economic development for southern counties, including Logan and Mingo.

The grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration. goes to the Region 2 Planning and Development Council, which covers Logan, Mingo, Cabell,Lincoln, Mason, and Wayne. The Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy will help develop a public-private partnership to grow the area’s economy, according to a news release.

“This project will better connect our businesses and communities, allowing them to work together to grow our economy and create new jobs,” Jenkins said. “I thank the Region 2 Planning and Development Council for their continued leadership in West Virginia – by working together to grow and diversify our economy, we can create jobs and opportunities for the people who call the coalfields home,”

Chris Chiles, Region 2 Planning and Development Council executive director, said the grant will help develop new strategies for the area.

“Region 2 is committed to working diligently with the U.S. EDA and our communities to improve infrastructure and expand economic and community opportunities,” he said.

Jenkins also talked about the need for development in the area when he met with President Donald Trump on Air Force One on Monday night, following the president’s visit to West Virginia.

“President Trump invited me to join him for the entire flight back on Air Force One, and I appreciated his willingness to discuss how we can work together to create more jobs and opportunities for West Virginians,” Jenkins said in a news release. “Over a meatloaf dinner (his recommendation), I shared with him stories of how West Virginia suffered during the previous eight years, and how much I appreciate the President’s support to help our state reach our true potential.”

Trump traveled to West Virginia Monday to speak to the Boy Scouts of America 2017 National Jamboree at the scouts adventure camp in Glen Jean.

“President Trump clearly believes in putting Americans back to work, including supporting coal and manufacturing jobs,” Jenkins said. “He knows the challenges West Virginia faces but believes, like I do, that our state’s best days lie ahead.”

Jenkins represents Boone, Cabell, Fayette, Greenbrier, Lincoln, Logan, Mason, McDowell, Mercer, Mingo, Monroe, Nicholas, Pocahontas, Raleigh, Summers, Wayne, Webster, and Wyoming counties.

