Huntington’s science march joins global movement

Although science in its purest form is apolitical, most local marchers openly expressed disdain for policies enacted by President Donald Trump. Day-Brown stated that while most scientists do tend to affiliate with one party over another, personal beliefs do not cloud their approach to the problems at hand.

Trump, in an Earth Day statement hours after the marches kicked off, said that “rigorous science depends not on ideology, but on a spirit of honest inquiry and robust debate.”