House advances Jackie Withrow bill

By ANDREA LANNOM

The Register-Herald

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia House advanced to second reading Thursday a bill to sell the Jackie Withrow long-term care facility in Beckley.

The House Finance Committee reported House Bill 113 to the floor in its morning meeting. The House suspended the rules, taking the bill up for immediate consideration, and advanced the bill to second reading in its Thursday floor session.

The bill calls for the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources to divest of the facility and all other assets used to operate the hospital.

According to the bill, when the secretary determines a new specialized long-term care facility is needed, the new long-term care facility shall have at least 90 beds, be located within 5 miles of the current facility with preference given to the facility on the property of the current hospital and may admit only specialized long-term care residents.

The secretary will work with the Division of Personnel and the Consolidated Public Retirement Board to prepare a benefit package for employees who are laid off, employed by a successor company or retire as a result of the divestment, according to the bill.