Hiring, work on W.Va. ‘Roads to Prosperity’ to start in February

From the West Virginia Press Association

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — West Virginians can start looking for both orange barrels and jobs in February, according to the West Virginia Department of Transportation.

Tom Smith, secretary of the WVDOT and commissioner of the Division of Highways, said the first wave of highway work from the “West Virginia Roads to Prosperity” plan will start across West Virginia as soon as the weather allows.

Perhaps more importantly, hiring for the work will definitely start in February.

Smith said Governor Jim Justice’s plan was always more than just a roads program. “It’s all about transportation, he said, but added, “It’s about much more than transportation. It’s about economic recover.”

“This is about thousands and thousands of jobs … We want West Virginians to jump in here. The Governor always said we want to hire West Virginians first,” Smith said. “Feb. 16, starting at 10 a.m. at the BridgeValley Community and Technical Center (in Charleston, W.Va.), there is going to be a big job fair,” Smith said, explaining the WVDOT and West Virginia Contractors Association are hosting the event to hire people to work with the contractors across the state. Additionally, Smith said, WVDOT will also be hiring up to 500 people in all categories: engineers, accountants, environmentalists, highway workers. Secretary Smith spoke with West Virginia Press Association Executive Director Don Smith on the state newspaper industry’s new 30-minute video program, “West Virginia Press InSight.” The program, hosted by Tom Hunter and Betsy Debord, is sponsored in part by AARP WV and WVUToday, with support from the West Virginia Hospitality and Tourism Association and West Virginia Office of Tourism. See the entire program, Smith’s interview and get more details on highway work and jobs on the video below: