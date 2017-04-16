Happy Easter: Celebrate life, light and love on this day

Easter represents a blending of cultural traditions that includes a bunny, colored eggs and candy-filled baskets as well as the solemn observance of the Stations of the Cross and glorious Sunday sunrise services.

Easter is a celebration of life, light and love.

It is a wonderful day!

***

“Do not abandon yourselves to despair. We are the Easter people and hallelujah is our song.”

— Pope John Paul II

***

“A man who was completely innocent, offered himself as a sacrifice for the good of others, including his enemies, and became the ransom of the world. It was a perfect act.”

— Mahatma Gandhi

***

“The symbolic language of the crucifixion is the death of the old paradigm; resurrection is a leap into a whole new way of thinking.”

— Deepak Chopra

***

“We are told to let our light shine, and if it does, we won’t need to tell anybody it does. Lighthouses don’t fire cannons to call attention to their shining — they just shine.”

— Dwight L. Moody