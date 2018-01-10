Greenbrier County delegate offers a glimpse of West Virginia legislative priorities

By TINA ALVEY

The Register-Herald

LEWISBURG, W.VA. — Saying he expects the 2018 session of the West Virginia Legislature to be “very robust,” Delegate George “Boogie” Ambler, R-Greenbrier, provided constituents with a glimpse behind the curtain Tuesday.

Addressing the Greenbrier County Commission and a packed meeting room, Ambler said he expects movement on several fronts this year, including floating a constitutional amendment to reduce the personal property tax on business inventory by $140 million a year, and possibly eliminating state income tax on Social Security benefits. West Virginia is one of only 13 states that tax Social Security and one of only 10 that tax business inventory.

Pointing to the hiring crisis facing the state’s correctional system and to the growing teacher shortage, Ambler said the need to “streamline the hiring process” also should be on the legislative priority list.

\Near the top of that list — as always — he said, is “jobs, jobs and jobs.” To help boost employment, Ambler said he expects the Legislature to give the Commerce Department “more tools” with which to work, including improving broadband access statewide.

Stressing the importance of the energy industry to West Virginia’s future, Ambler said, “Co-tenancy legislation is going to be paramount.”

Read the entire article: http://÷www.register-herald.com/news/greenbrier-county-delegate-offers-a-glimpse-of-legislative-priorities/article_86d6d378-4369-5411-80cc-b22704ae0e2b.html

See more from The Register-Herald