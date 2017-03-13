Gov. Justice comments on Legislature’s budget framework

CHARLESTON, WV – Today, Governor Jim Justice issued the following statement on the Legislature’s proposed budget framework:

“Bless their hearts, but the Legislature’s framework will not save the patient. What we saw today from the House and Senate only kicks the can around the block. It doesn’t give our classroom teachers a pay raise, it doesn’t increase tourism advertising, it doesn’t bring jobs, and it lacks the tools to jump start our economy.

“The clock is ticking; let’s work together to pass a responsible budget that brings jobs or we will die 50th. My Save Our State plan will get us out of this budget hole and put us on a pathway to prosperity.

“I’ve heard a lot about the need for more cuts, but I haven’t heard any specifics from the Legislature.”