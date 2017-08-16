Freshmen move in at Marshall University
By TAYLOR STUCK
The Herald-Dispatch
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — First-year Marshall University students said goodbye to their families and hello to a new adventure Tuesday as Week of Welcome began with move-in day and the annual family picnic.
About 1,150 students moved into the first-year residence halls and Twin Towers, many taking their first crack at living away from home.
Among those moving in was Shelby Fillinger, of Logan County.
Fillinger said she chose Marshall because of its closeness to home, along with the campus being smaller and safer.
“They really make you feel like you are family,” she said.
Also moving in was Christina Callison, of Lincoln County. Callison said she only toured two schools before making her decision.
“When I came on campus, it just felt like the perfect fit,” she said.
Callison, a secondary education major, said she is nervous about classes and finding her way around, but she’s excited to meet new people.
Callison’s mom, Karen, said she had been crying all day, but she was very excited for her daughter.
“She’s worked really hard for this,” Karen Callison said.
As the week progresses, students will become acclimated to their new home during different sessions, programs and fun events.
Students also will begin their first course, UNI 100, “Freshman First Class.” The course is an introduction to academic structures and expectations of college life, including alcohol education and the history of Marshall. Those who successfully complete the course earn one hour of elective credit.
Attendance at the required WOW activities and seven additional 50-minute class sessions (once per week in the first seven weeks of the semester) will play a large role in the grade students earn for UNI 100.
Marshall President Jerome Gilbert will once again teach a UNI 100 class, which he said he is very excited about.
“It’s always fun when they first come in to talk to them about the future,” Gilbert said.
Gilbert said he also is looking forward to freshman convocation, which takes place Friday morning, Aug. 18, at the Keith-Albee Performing Arts Center. This year’s speaker will be Huntington Mayor Steve Williams.
“It’s the bookend of commencement,” Gilbert said. “We send them out at graduation, and they leave campus and start thinking of the future. For convocation, we are welcoming them to campus, let them know they are the newest members of the Marshall family and give them a Marshall coin. It will have Class of 2021 on that coin. I’ll tell them Friday that I hope they will keep that coin in a safe place and bring it with them to graduation and show it to me as they get their diplomas.”
The students will walk from campus down 4th Avenue to the Keith-Albee for the convocation.
