Flash flooding hits Wetzel County, Hundred VFD devastated

Governor Jim Justice has declared a state of emergency for several area counties, including Wetzel.

Donations toward flood relief can be dropped off at New Martinsville Volunteer Fire Department in Steelton today until 4 p.m. and tomorrow from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Office of Emergency Management is looking into shelter locations in Hundred. We will provide specifics when available.

Valley High School also received flooding.

—

6:30 a.m., July 29 — Folks in Wetzel County are waking up to what many residents describe as “devastation,” as another round of flash flooding has hit the county. Hundred, Pine Grove, Jacksonburg, Smithfield, and Pricetown were all hit by steady and heavy rains.

A flood warning remains in effect for many areas until 8:30 a.m. with the National Weather Service citing 3 inches of rain having already fallen in some areas.

Residents reported to the Wetzel Chronicle regarding their affected communities. It was noted that Pricetown and Smithfield are flooded, with water in residents’ yards, basements, and garages. Dog kennels and dog houses were washed away as a result of flooding.

John Tedrow reported that he had run through a current of water to rescue his dogs.

Joy Kuhn said Hundred is “under water again,” referencing last weekend’s flash flooding that residents suffered. Kuhn said residents were being evacuated.

North Fork Road and Pine Grove are also flooded, as of Saturday morning.

The Wetzel Chronicle will update this breaking story as information becomes available. Readers can submit damage reports, rainfall totals, and photos to us via e-mail at editor@wetzelchronicle.com, or message us at our Facebook page “Wetzel Chronicle.”

Most importantly, stay safe.