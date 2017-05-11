Event at HHS targets growing need for foster care

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

“We need to raise public awareness of the growing drug epidemic and how that is negatively impacting families, with children coming into foster care at alarming rates,” said Chad Messer, home resource coordinator for Necco and organizer of Foster Fest. “We need to raise awareness to people who see these horrible experiences children are having and want to do something about it. That’s why we created a one-stop shop for people wanting to foster but don’t know how to begin.”

12:30 p.m.: The Adoption Process, Jackie Biddle, Attorney at Law