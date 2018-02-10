Editorial: WV Auditor’s website – wvsao.gov – will add transparency to state projects
From The Herald-Dispatch of Huntington
Within the next several days, residents of West Virginia are slated to have a clearer window into how their state government spends their money.
That’s the word from state Auditor J.B. McCuskey, who earlier this month said his office is ready to roll out new features on its website that will allow people with an internet connection to monitor state spending in “almost real time,” according to a report by the West Virginia Press Association.
And, in a press release issued Wednesday, the auditor’s office said it has scheduled special events on Monday to unveil what it calls its “new transparency website,” which will be available online at wvsao.gov. The new site will allow open and free discovery of all revenue and spending for the state government, McCuskey said, and has been created in a way that will be efficient and user friendly. “These figures will be available by agency and vendor for both purchasing and payments through wvCheckbook, which is a tab on the site. Any electronic copies of data or documents will be posted and constantly updated,” the auditor said in a press release.