Editorial: Bring natural gas storage hub to W.Va.

From The Intelligencer of Wheeling:

West Virginia may well have an advantage over other potential locations for a major facility to store natural gas liquids. State officials and our delegation in Congress should pull out all the stops to make the project a reality for the Mountain State.

Area residents have heard much talk of a storage hub. It would be an underground facility where massive amounts of natural gas liquids, used in various industries including chemicals and plastics, could be stored.

The region around such a hub could reap enormous benefits. The American Chemistry Council has estimated as many as 100,000 new jobs could be created in the area.

As we learned last fall, our region of the Ohio Valley has some of the best underground geology available for a storage hub.

Last week, there was good news about a hub for this region of the country. Appalachian Development Group LLC revealed it has received a favorable reception from the federal government, for a $1.9 billion loan guarantee. The money would be used for a storage hub in West Virginia, Ohio, Pennsylvania or Kentucky.

ADG Chief Executive Officer Steve Hedrick emphasized the news is far from a go-ahead for the project. Years of work, including raising $1.4 billion in addition to the hoped-for $1.9 billion in loan guarantees, lies ahead, he cautioned.

