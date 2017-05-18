Construction employers celebrate Infrastructure Week
Staff report
The State Journal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Construction Employers of America joined with the co-chairs of the Congressional Building Trades Caucus May 17 to mark Infrastructure Week 2017.
The annual celebration is part of a nationwide effort to advocate for investment in all forms of domestic infrastructure and raise awareness of the importance of construction and infrastructure.
U.S. Rep. Donald Norcross, D-N.J., an electrician by trade, joins McKinley as co-chair of the Congressional Building Trades Caucus.
CEA’s seven employer associations include: FCA International, International Council of Employers of Bricklayers and Allied Craftworkers, Mechanical Contractors Association of America, National Electrical Contractors Association, Sheet Metal & Air Conditioning Contractors National Association, Signatory Wall and Ceiling Contractors Alliance and The Association of Union Constructors. The group represents more than 15,000 employers and 1.4 million employees nationwide.