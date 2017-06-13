Circuit Judge, former state Senator John Yoder dies

Staff report

The State Journal

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — John C. Yoder, judge of the 23rd Judicial Circuit, died June 9.

Yoder practiced law in Harpers Ferry for 23 years and was of counsel to Burch & Cronauer P.C. in Washington, D.C. He served two terms as a Republican in the West Virginia Senate, in 1992 and 2004. He ran for the circuit court seat, which covers Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties, in 2008.

“I’m saddened by the loss of Circuit Judge John Yoder,” Chief Justice Allen H. Loughry II said in a statement. “He was a dedicated public servant who cared about our state. I was fortunate to get to know Judge Yoder well during the 2012 campaign. He will be missed.”

In his law practice, Yoder concentrated on complex civil litigation, constitutional law, civil RICO, appellate law, land use and employment discrimination.