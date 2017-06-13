Circuit Judge, former state Senator John Yoder dies
Staff report
The State Journal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — John C. Yoder, judge of the 23rd Judicial Circuit, died June 9.
Yoder practiced law in Harpers Ferry for 23 years and was of counsel to Burch & Cronauer P.C. in Washington, D.C. He served two terms as a Republican in the West Virginia Senate, in 1992 and 2004. He ran for the circuit court seat, which covers Berkeley, Jefferson and Morgan counties, in 2008.
In his law practice, Yoder concentrated on complex civil litigation, constitutional law, civil RICO, appellate law, land use and employment discrimination.