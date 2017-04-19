Capito tours Williamson Health and Wellness Center

By COURTNEY HARRISON

The Williamson Daily News

WILLIAMSON, W.Va. – United States Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R- W.Va.) toured health facilities in Mingo and Boone County Monday, April 17.

Monday’s visits provided the opportunity for Capito to join medical professionals to tour two rural health facilities.

Capito’s first stop was in Madison at the Boone Memorial Hospital. Later that afternoon, Capito toured the Williamson Health and Wellness Center with CEO and Medical Director Dino Beckett.

Capito issued a statement regarding her visit to the Williamson Health and Wellness Center (WHWC) commending the WHWC for forming effective partnerships to promote local healthy initiatives.

“I was glad to be in Mingo County during the state work period to see the innovations and great work happening at the Williamson Health & Wellness Center,” said Senator Capito. “In addition to touring the facility, we discussed opportunities for economic development, community development and the potential for broadband expansion. I was very impressed to learn that the Center has joined with other health groups locally, and throughout West Virginia, to create new initiatives that promote healthy communities in the southern region of the state. The Williamson Health & Wellness Center is truly a leader here in West Virginia and throughout the country, and I look forward to continuing our work together to provide the support they need to thrive.”

Although unrelated to Monday’s health facilities tour, the Service Employees International Union has a rally scheduled Wednesday to urge Capito to stand against recently proposed budget cuts. According to a press release issued Tuesday, April 18 by the Service Employees International Union (SEIU) District 1199, a rally has been scheduled outside Senator Capito’s office to ask the senator to stand against, “devastating cuts proposed in President Trump’s budget.”

The press release states, “On Wednesday, April 19th, members of the SEIU District 119 West Virginia/ Kentucky/ Ohio will be joined by community, labor and policy leaders outside of the house for U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito to ask her to stand against the devastating cuts proposed in President Trump’s budget.

“President Trump’s budget would eliminate the Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC), cut funding for the Economic Development Administration, and the end of the Federal Abandoned Mine Program. Among other cuts, the budget would also harm programs such as Meals on Wheels, job training for health care workers and low income energy assistance,” said Al Bacon, Secretary Treasurer of SEIU District 1199 West Virginia/ Kentucky/ Ohio.”

The press release concludes stating, “In addition to members of the community, Ted Boettner, Executive Director on the West Virginia Center on Budget and Policy will give remarks. With cuts that are the exact opposite of President Trump’s promises to coal country, West Virginia residents plan to ask Senator Capito, ‘which side are you on?’ ‘We ask that Senator Capito reject these devastating cuts which would take our state backwards and stand with us on the side of West Virginia’s working people,” continued Al Bacon.”

The rally will be held outside of Senator Capito’s office in Charleston, W.Va. at 3 p.m. A letter will also be delivered to Senator Capito’s office which outlines the concerns of the SEIU.

