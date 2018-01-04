Cabell County led West Virginia in overdose deaths in 2017; non-fatal pace slowing

By BISHOP NASH

The Herald-Dispatch

From January through August 2017, Cabell County averaged 5.3 overdose reports per day, placing the county on pace for 1,934 overdoses through 2017. The pace unexpectedly slowed to 4.5 overdoses per day from September through December 2017, Merry said. In 2016, overdoses in the county averaged 3.3 per day.

