Attorneys general push alternatives to opioids

By TAYLOR STUCK

The Herald-Dispatch

Beshear joined West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey at Marshall University on Monday to announce a coalition of 37 states and territories urging health insurance companies to examine financial incentives that contribute to the opioid epidemic. The two attorneys general co-lead the coalition.

According to a 2016 study from the National Institutes of Health, 100 million Americans suffer from chronic pain and 25.1 million Americans have been experiencing pain every day for the past three months. To manage that pain long-term, 5 to 8 million use prescription opioids.

