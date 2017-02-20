Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 21
W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
- THIRD READING
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 134: Authorizing Bureau of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2231)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 202: Relating to pawnbrokers generally (original similar to HB 2452)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 249: Relating to information required in abstract of judgment
- SECOND READING
- SB 188: Correcting definition of “telehealth” in medication-assisted treatment programs (original similar to HB 2460)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 222: Relating to disqualification for unemployment benefits (original similar to HB 2435, HB 2582)
- Com. Sub. for SB 242: Relating to school calendars (original similar to HB 2412, HB 2584)
- SB 330: Relating to WV Workplace Freedom Act
- FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for SB 182: Providing procedures that prevent disqualifying low bids for government construction contracts due to document technicalities
- Com. Sub. for SB 240: Creating crime of nonconsensual distribution of sexual images
- 10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)
- Report from Subcommittee on SB 210
- SB 210: Providing for fair distribution of costs for county development by authorizing assessment and collection of fees
- SB 10: Relating generally to CDLs
- SB 164: Relating to traffic regulations and special load limits
- SB 173: Relating to Autocycles
- SB 263: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for vehicles used exclusively for transportation of railroad personnel
- 10 a.m.: Military (208W)
- SB 209: Defining term “veteran” as it relates to veteran-owned business
- SB 257: Relating to Civil Air Patrol leave and protection of employees performing missions
- SB 280: Moving administration of Civil Air Patrol to Adjutant General
- 1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 121: DHHR rule relating to medication-assisted opioid treatment programs.
- SB 122: DHHR rule relating to medication-assisted treatment, office-based medication-assisted treatment.
- 1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
- SB 16: Repealing section related to wind power projects
- SB 42: Allowing certain construction for oil and gas activities pursuant to stormwater permit
- SB 43: Restricting oil and gas conversation commission authority to regulate setback and spacing between deep wells
- 2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- SB 18: Requiring ACT and ACT Aspire to be used as comprehensive statewide student assessment
- SB 231: Relating to State Board of Education and Medicaid-eligible children
- 2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 204: Requiring persons appointed to fill vacancy by Governor have same qualifications for vacated office and receive same compensation and expenses
- SB 205: Providing deputy shall continue to discharge duties of any principal until successor is elected or appointed
- SB 349: Repealing outdated code related to Division of Corrections
- SB 337: Hiring correctional officers without regard to placement on correctional officer register
- 3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Education
- Budget Hearing: West Virginia School Building Authority
- 3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Agenda TBA
The House will convene at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2167<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2167&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Creating a Silver Alert program for senior citizens
* H. B. 2300<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2300&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Regulating step therapy protocols
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2301<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2301&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to direct primary care
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2318<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2318&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to human trafficking
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2347<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2347&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing schools licensed to provide barber, cosmetology and related training to hold theory classes and clinical classes at different location
* H. B. 2348<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2348&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Eliminating any requirement that class hours of students be consecutive
* H. B. 2431<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2341&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing influenza immunizations to be offered to patients and residents of specified facilities
FIRST READING
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2404<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2404&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Barring persons who are convicted of certain criminal offenses from acquiring property from their victims
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2447<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2447&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Renaming the Court of Claims the state Claims Commission
* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2465<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2465&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Modifying the requirements that allow a child witness to testify by closed circuit television
Agriculture bills before Committee:
o HB 2218<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2218&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Dangerous Wild Animals.
o HB 2219<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2219&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Livestock Care Standards.
o HB 2233<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2233&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Animal Disease Control.
o HB 2234<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2234&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Captive Cervid.
o HB 2296<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2296&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Veterinary Medicine, WV Board of Standards of Practice.
* Natural Resources bills before Committee:
o HB 2231<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2231&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Point system for the Revocation of Hunting – Repeal.
o HB 2248<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2248&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, WV Board of Dangerous Wild Animals.
o HB 2268<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2268&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Revocation of Hunting & Fishing Licenses.
o HB 2269<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2269&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Special Waterfowl Hunting.
o HB 2270<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2270&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Commercial Sale of Wild Life.
o HB 2271<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2271&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Miscellaneous Permits and Licenses.
Committee on Industry and Labor – 10 a.m. – Room 215E
* HB 2009<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2009&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Making changes to the definition of electrical contractor
Committee on Political Subdivisions – 1 p.m. – Room 434M
* HB 2515<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2515&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2017
* HB 2434<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2434&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to reevaluation of land damaged as a result of natural disaster
* HB 2444<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2444&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring county commissions to maintain websites with specific information
Committee on Health and Human Resources – 2 p.m. – Room 215E
* HB 2366<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2366&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the selling of certain state owned health care facilities by the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources (2nd reference to Finance)
* HB 2259<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2259&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Health Care Authority, W.Va. State Exemption from Certificate of Need (2nd JUD)
* HB 2260<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2260&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Health Care Authority, W.Va. State Rural Health Systems Grant Program (2nd JUD)
* HB 2261<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2261&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Health Care Authority, W.Va. State Hospital Assistance Grant Program (2nd JUD)
* HB 2262<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2262&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Health Care Authority, W.Va. State Certificate of Need Rule (2nd JUD)
* HB 2275<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2275&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Pharmacy, WV Board of Licensure and Practice of Pharmacy (2nd JUD)
* HB 2276<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2276&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Pharmacy, WV Board of Mail-Order and Non-Resident Pharmacies (2nd JUD)
* HB 2459<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2459&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to regulation of health care and the certificate of need process (2nd JUD)
* HB 2376<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2376&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the organizational structure of state government (2nd GO)
* HB 2331<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2331&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Raising the legal age for purchase of tobacco and tobacco products (2nd JUD)
* HB 2520<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2520&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Prohibiting the use of a tanning device by a person under the age of eighteen (2nd JUD)
Committee on Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse – 3:30 p.m. – Room 215E
* HB 2257<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2257&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Health and Human Resources, WV Department of Medication – Assisted Treatment – Opioid Treatment Programs (2nd reference to Judiciary)
* HB 2258<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2258&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Health and Human Resources, WV Department of Medication – Assisted Treatment – Office – Based Medication Assisted Treatment (2nd JUD)
* HB 2579 (to be introduced Tuesday) – Increasing penalties for transporting controlled substances (2nd JUD)