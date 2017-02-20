Latest News:
By February 20, 2017 Read More →

Around the Rotunda: Legislative, Committee Schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 21

 

W.Va. Legislative Committee Meeting Schedule – Subject to change

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

SENATE:                      

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The Senate will convene at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

  • THIRD READING
    • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 134: Authorizing Bureau of Commerce to promulgate legislative rules (original similar to HB 2231)
    • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 202: Relating to pawnbrokers generally (original similar to HB 2452)
    • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 249: Relating to information required in abstract of judgment
  • SECOND READING
    • SB 188: Correcting definition of “telehealth” in medication-assisted treatment programs (original similar to HB 2460)
    • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 222: Relating to disqualification for unemployment benefits (original similar to HB 2435, HB 2582)
    • Com. Sub. for SB 242: Relating to school calendars (original similar to HB 2412, HB 2584)
    • SB 330: Relating to WV Workplace Freedom Act
  • FIRST READING
    • Com. Sub. for SB 182: Providing procedures that prevent disqualifying low bids for government construction contracts due to document technicalities
    • Com. Sub. for SB 240: Creating crime of nonconsensual distribution of sexual images

 

 

Committee Schedule

  • 10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)
    • Report from Subcommittee on SB 210
    • SB 210: Providing for fair distribution of costs for county development by authorizing assessment and collection of fees
    • SB 10: Relating generally to CDLs
    • SB 164: Relating to traffic regulations and special load limits
    • SB 173: Relating to Autocycles
    • SB 263: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for vehicles used exclusively for transportation of railroad personnel
  • 10 a.m.: Military (208W)
    • SB 209: Defining term “veteran” as it relates to veteran-owned business
    • SB 257: Relating to Civil Air Patrol leave and protection of employees performing missions
    • SB 280: Moving administration of Civil Air Patrol to Adjutant General
  • 1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
    • SB 121: DHHR rule relating to medication-assisted opioid treatment programs.
    • SB 122: DHHR rule relating to medication-assisted treatment, office-based medication-assisted treatment.
  • 1 p.m.: Energy, Industry and Mining (208W)
    • SB 16: Repealing section related to wind power projects
    • SB 42: Allowing certain construction for oil and gas activities pursuant to stormwater permit
    • SB 43: Restricting oil and gas conversation commission authority to regulate setback and spacing between deep wells
  • 2 p.m.: Education (451M)
    • SB 18: Requiring ACT and ACT Aspire to be used as comprehensive statewide student assessment
    • SB 231: Relating to State Board of Education and Medicaid-eligible children
  • 2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
    • SB 204: Requiring persons appointed to fill vacancy by Governor have same qualifications for vacated office and receive same compensation and expenses
    • SB 205: Providing deputy shall continue to discharge duties of any principal until successor is elected or appointed
    • SB 349: Repealing outdated code related to Division of Corrections
    • SB 337: Hiring correctional officers without regard to placement on correctional officer register
  • 3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
    • Budget Hearing: West Virginia Department of Education
    • Budget Hearing: West Virginia School Building Authority
  • 3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
    • Agenda TBA

 

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES: 

Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017  

REVIEW BILLS INTRODUCED

The House will convene at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2167<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2167&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Creating a Silver Alert program for senior citizens

*         H. B. 2300<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2300&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Regulating step therapy protocols

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2301<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2301&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to direct primary care

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2318<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2318&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to human trafficking

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2347<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2347&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing schools licensed to provide barber, cosmetology and related training to hold theory classes and clinical classes at different location

*         H. B. 2348<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2348&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Eliminating any requirement that class hours of students be consecutive

*         H. B. 2431<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2341&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Allowing influenza immunizations to be offered to patients and residents of specified facilities

FIRST READING

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2404<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2404&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Barring persons who are convicted of certain criminal offenses from acquiring property from their victims

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2447<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2447&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Renaming the Court of Claims the state Claims Commission

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2465<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2465&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Modifying the requirements that allow a child witness to testify by closed circuit television

Committee Schedule:

Agriculture bills before Committee:

o   HB 2218<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2218&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Dangerous Wild Animals.

o   HB 2219<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2219&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Livestock Care Standards.

o   HB 2233<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2233&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Animal Disease Control.

o   HB 2234<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2234&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Captive Cervid.

o   HB 2296<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2296&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Veterinary Medicine, WV Board of Standards of Practice.

*         Natural Resources bills before Committee:

o   HB 2231<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2231&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Point system for the Revocation of Hunting – Repeal.

o   HB 2248<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2248&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, WV Board of Dangerous Wild Animals.

o   HB 2268<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2268&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Revocation of Hunting & Fishing Licenses.

o   HB 2269<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2269&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Special Waterfowl Hunting.

o   HB 2270<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2270&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Commercial Sale of Wild Life.

o   HB 2271<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2271&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Miscellaneous Permits and Licenses.

Committee on Industry and Labor – 10 a.m. – Room 215E

*         HB 2009<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2009&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Making changes to the definition of electrical contractor

Committee on Political Subdivisions – 1 p.m. – Room 434M

*         HB 2515<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2515&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, West Virginia Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2017

*         HB 2434<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2434&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to reevaluation of land damaged as a result of natural disaster

*         HB 2444<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2444&year=2017&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring county commissions to maintain websites with specific information

 

Committee on Health and Human Resources – 2 p.m. – Room 215E

*         HB 2366<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2366&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the selling of certain state owned health care facilities by the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Resources (2nd reference to Finance)

*         HB 2259<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2259&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Health Care Authority, W.Va. State Exemption from Certificate of Need (2nd JUD)

*         HB 2260<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2260&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Health Care Authority, W.Va. State Rural Health Systems Grant Program (2nd JUD)

*         HB 2261<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2261&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Health Care Authority, W.Va. State Hospital Assistance Grant Program (2nd JUD)

*         HB 2262<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2262&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Health Care Authority, W.Va. State Certificate of Need Rule (2nd JUD)

*         HB 2275<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2275&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Pharmacy, WV Board of Licensure and Practice of Pharmacy (2nd JUD)

*         HB 2276<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2276&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Pharmacy, WV Board of Mail-Order and Non-Resident Pharmacies (2nd JUD)

*         HB 2459<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2459&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to regulation of health care and the certificate of need process (2nd JUD)

*         HB 2376<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2376&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the organizational structure of state government (2nd GO)

*         HB 2331<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2331&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Raising the legal age for purchase of tobacco and tobacco products (2nd JUD)

*         HB 2520<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2520&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Prohibiting the use of a tanning device by a person under the age of eighteen (2nd JUD)

Committee on Prevention and Treatment of Substance Abuse – 3:30 p.m. – Room 215E

*         HB 2257<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2257&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Health and Human Resources, WV Department of Medication – Assisted Treatment – Opioid Treatment Programs (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 2258<http://www.legis.state.wv.us/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2258&year=2017&sessiontype=RS> – Health and Human Resources, WV Department of Medication – Assisted Treatment – Office – Based Medication Assisted Treatment (2nd JUD)

*         HB 2579 (to be introduced Tuesday) – Increasing penalties for transporting controlled substances (2nd JUD)

Posted in: Latest News, WVPA Sharing

Comments are closed.