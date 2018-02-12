Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 13

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018

35th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

WV Occupational Therapy Association, Upper Well Area; WV Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; Public Health Day at the Legislature, Lower Rotunda.

SENATE:

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the Agenda:

RESOLUTIONS

SR 38 : Designating February 13, 2018, as WV Child Care Association Celebrating Children and Families Day

SR 39: Designating week of February 11- 17, 2018 , as WV 211 Awareness Week

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

SCR 18 : Balentine Brothers Bridge

SCR 19: John B. Short Memorial Bridge

THIRD READING (For Passage)

Com. Sub. for SB 57 : Relating to third-party litigation financing

Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 290 : Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426)

: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426) SB 365 : Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act

: Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act Com. Sub. for SB 375 : Relating to farmers markets

: Relating to farmers markets Com. Sub. for SB 446 : Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act

: Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2546 : Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned

Eng. HB 2612: Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

Com. Sub. for SB 36 : Relating generally to DNA testing

Com. Sub. for SB 288 : Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (original similar to HB 4167)

: Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (original similar to HB 4167) Com. Sub. for SB 321 : Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (original similar to HB 4348, HB 4437, SB 230)

: Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (original similar to HB 4348, HB 4437, SB 230) Com. Sub. for SB 397 : Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person

: Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person SB 407 : Licensing and approval of child care programs – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Licensing and approval of child care programs – (Com. title amend. pending) Com. Sub. for SB 408 : Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences – (Com. title amend. pending)

: Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences – (Com. title amend. pending) SB 411 : Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians

: Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians Com. Sub. for SB 469 : Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program

: Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program Com. Sub. for SB 473 : Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline

: Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2831: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board

FIRST READING

Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 273 : Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (original similar to HB 4263)

: Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (original similar to HB 4263) Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 341 : Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 4004)

: Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 4004) Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 347 : Relating to operation of motorboats (original similar to HB 4274)

: Relating to operation of motorboats (original similar to HB 4274) Com. Sub. for SB 348 : Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers

: Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 355 : Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology (original similar to HB 4339)

: Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology (original similar to HB 4339) Com. Sub. for SB 370 : Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits

: Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits Com. Sub. for SB 458 : Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting regulations or legal requirements relating to employer-employee relationship

: Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting regulations or legal requirements relating to employer-employee relationship Com. Sub. for SB 461 : Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund

: Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund SB 524 : Relating to disposition of complaint proceedings

: Relating to disposition of complaint proceedings SB 525 : Relating to certification for emergency medical training – mining

: Relating to certification for emergency medical training – mining Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SJR 3 : Judicial Budget Oversight Amendment (original similar to HJR 101, HJR 104, HJR 109)

: Judicial Budget Oversight Amendment (original similar to HJR 101, HJR 104, HJR 109) Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4162 : Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response

: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

Originating Bill 2 : Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under the age of 18

: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under the age of 18 SB 439 : Exempting motor vehicles engaged in nonemergency transportation of Medicaid members from PSC requirements

: Exempting motor vehicles engaged in nonemergency transportation of Medicaid members from PSC requirements SB 444 : Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles

: Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles SB 256 : Requiring motor vehicles, trailers or semitrailers having hydraulically operated bed have warning device to alert driver

: Requiring motor vehicles, trailers or semitrailers having hydraulically operated bed have warning device to alert driver SB 402: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

SB 47 : Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child

: Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child SB 510 : Designating hospitals for stroke treatment

: Designating hospitals for stroke treatment SB 61 : Prohibiting smoking in motor vehicle when minor 16 years old or less is present

: Prohibiting smoking in motor vehicle when minor 16 years old or less is present SB 293 : Adding grievance and appellate procedures and judicial review for participants in DHHR safety and treatment program

: Adding grievance and appellate procedures and judicial review for participants in DHHR safety and treatment program SB 499: Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

SB 503 : Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities

: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities SB 418 : Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018

: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018 SB 87 : Allowing purchase of Class XS resident senior hunting, fishing and trapping licenses at age 65

: Allowing purchase of Class XS resident senior hunting, fishing and trapping licenses at age 65 SB 515 : Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities

: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities SB 490: Relating to Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

SB 465 : Relating to mandated reporting of child abuse and neglect

: Relating to mandated reporting of child abuse and neglect Subcommittee report on SB 83: Relating to higher education student success

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

Agenda TBA

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

Com. Sub. for SB 415 : Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (continued from Monday )

: Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (continued from ) Com. Sub. for SB 319 : Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma (continued from Monday )

: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma (continued from ) Full Tuesday agenda TBA

Senate Bills to be Introduced Tuesday, February 13, 2018

SB 526

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

THIRD READING – For Passage

* S. B. 62<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=62&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 267<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=267&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Increasing salaries of certain state employees

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4009<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4009&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – State Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4407<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4407&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to eligibility for alternative program teacher certificate

SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2995<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2995&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4024<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4024&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4027<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4027&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4180<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4180&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to wildlife resources

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4197<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4197&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Requiring persons employed to dispatch emergency calls complete a course in cardiovascular care for telephonic resuscitation

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4279<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4279&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to adult protective services system

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4306<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4306&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting local boards of health to combine without approval from the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health

FIRST READING

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 154<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=154&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules

* Com. Sub. for S. B. 184<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=184&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2694<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2694&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 2890<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2890&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing a Library Facilities Improvement Fund that will serve to support library facilities construction, maintenance and improvement projects

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 3104<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=3104&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Transfer of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4015<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4015&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the management and continuous inventory of vehicles owned, leased, operated, or acquired by the state and its agencies

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4154<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4154&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Establishing the 2018 Regulatory Reform Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4268<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4268&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4270<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4270&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Providing for the timely payment of moneys owed from oil and natural gas production

* Com. Sub. for H. B. 4361<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4361&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Bestowing the West Augusta Award upon the West Virginian graduating from U. S. Military Academies with the highest grade point average

* H. B. 4433<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4433&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state

* H. B. 4434<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4434&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying provisions relating to candidates unaffiliated with a political party as it relates to certificates of announcement

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Agriculture & Natural Resources

8:30 a.m. – Room 215E

Agriculture bills before Committee:

* H. B. 4470<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4470&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Exempting all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles used as farm equipment from the sales tax

* S. B. 463<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=463&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Establishing group to examine benefits and need of transferring milk rules and regulations from DHHR to Agriculture.

Natural Resources bills before Committee:

* H. B. 2661<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2661&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Permitting recreational gold mining

* H. B. 4394<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4394&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to forest fires

* H. B. 4296<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4296&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Establishing the Southern West Virginia Lake Development Study Commission

* S. B. 143<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=143&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Permitting DNR identification tag be used to identify trap.

Committee on Rules

10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Political Subdivisions

1:00 p.m. – Room 343M

* House Bill 2755<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=2755&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Requiring a seller of real property satisfy upon closing any unpaid charges owed

* House Bill 4306<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4306&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Permitting local boards of health to combine without approval from the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health

* House Bill 4158<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4158&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to municipal home rule

* House Bill 4238<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4238&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan

Committee on Health & Human Resources

PUBLIC HEARING

2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* H. B. 4366<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4366&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the approval of additional beds for intermediate care facilities.

PUBLIC HEARING

2:30 p.m. – Room 215E

* H. B. 4390<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4390&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to provisionally licensed social workers with the Department of Health and Human Resources.

3:00 p.m. – Room 215E

* HB 4481<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4481&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to mandatory inter-board reporting by licensees or registrants of the boards of medicine, osteopathic medicine, nursing (2nd reference to Government Organization)

* HB 4465<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4465&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4366<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4366&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the approval of additional beds for intermediate care facilities (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4392<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4392&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* HB 4390<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4390&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Relating to provisionally licensed social workers with the Department of Health and Human Resources (2nd reference to Judiciary)

* SB 46<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=46&year=2018& sessiontype=RS> – Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs (2nd reference to Judiciary)

Committee Pensions & Retirement

4:00 p.m. – Room 460M

* H. B. 4219<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4219&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System

* H. B. 4289<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4289&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees.

* H. B. 4290<http://www.wvlegislature. gov/Bill_Status/bills_history. cfm?INPUT=4290&year=2018& sessiontype=RS>, Requiring certain funds of a policeman’s or a firemen’s pension and relief fund be invested with the West Virginia Investment Management Board.