Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 13
Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm
Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018
35th Day of the Legislative Session
Rotunda and social activities:
WV Occupational Therapy Association, Upper Well Area; WV Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; Public Health Day at the Legislature, Lower Rotunda.
Senate Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the Agenda:
RESOLUTIONS
- SR 38: Designating February 13, 2018, as WV Child Care Association Celebrating Children and Families Day
- SR 39: Designating week of February 11-17, 2018, as WV 211 Awareness Week
UNFINISHED BUSINESS
- SCR 18: Balentine Brothers Bridge
- SCR 19: John B. Short Memorial Bridge
THIRD READING (For Passage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 57: Relating to third-party litigation financing
- Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 290: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426)
- SB 365: Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act
- Com. Sub. for SB 375: Relating to farmers markets
- Com. Sub. for SB 446: Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2546: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned
- Eng. HB 2612: Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties
SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)
- Com. Sub. for SB 36: Relating generally to DNA testing
- Com. Sub. for SB 288: Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (original similar to HB 4167)
- Com. Sub. for SB 321: Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (original similar to HB 4348, HB 4437, SB 230)
- Com. Sub. for SB 397: Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person
- SB 407: Licensing and approval of child care programs – (Com. title amend. pending)
- Com. Sub. for SB 408: Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences – (Com. title amend. pending)
- SB 411: Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians
- Com. Sub. for SB 469: Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program
- Com. Sub. for SB 473: Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2831: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board
FIRST READING
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 273: Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (original similar to HB 4263)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 341: Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 4004)
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 347: Relating to operation of motorboats (original similar to HB 4274)
- Com. Sub. for SB 348: Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 355: Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology (original similar to HB 4339)
- Com. Sub. for SB 370: Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits
- Com. Sub. for SB 458: Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting regulations or legal requirements relating to employer-employee relationship
- Com. Sub. for SB 461: Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund
- SB 524: Relating to disposition of complaint proceedings
- SB 525: Relating to certification for emergency medical training – mining
- Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SJR 3: Judicial Budget Oversight Amendment (original similar to HJR 101, HJR 104, HJR 109)
- Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4162: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response
10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)
- Originating Bill 2: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under the age of 18
- SB 439: Exempting motor vehicles engaged in nonemergency transportation of Medicaid members from PSC requirements
- SB 444: Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles
- SB 256: Requiring motor vehicles, trailers or semitrailers having hydraulically operated bed have warning device to alert driver
- SB 402: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles
1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)
- SB 47: Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child
- SB 510: Designating hospitals for stroke treatment
- SB 61: Prohibiting smoking in motor vehicle when minor 16 years old or less is present
- SB 293: Adding grievance and appellate procedures and judicial review for participants in DHHR safety and treatment program
- SB 499: Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees
2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)
- SB 503: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities
- SB 418: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018
- SB 87: Allowing purchase of Class XS resident senior hunting, fishing and trapping licenses at age 65
- SB 515: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities
- SB 490: Relating to Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015
2 p.m.: Education (451M)
- SB 465: Relating to mandated reporting of child abuse and neglect
- Subcommittee report on SB 83: Relating to higher education student success
3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)
- Agenda TBA
3 p.m.: Finance (451M)
- Com. Sub. for SB 415: Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (continued from Monday)
- Com. Sub. for SB 319: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma (continued from Monday)
- Full Tuesday agenda TBA
Senate Bills to be Introduced Tuesday, February 13, 2018
- SB 526
House Convenes at 11 a.m.
On the agenda:
SPECIAL CALENDAR
THIRD READING – For Passage
Committee on Agriculture & Natural Resources
8:30 a.m. – Room 215E
Agriculture bills before Committee:
