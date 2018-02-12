Latest News:
Around the Rotunda: Legislative, committee schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 13

Watch WV Legislature Live each day at http://www.legis.state.wv.us/live.cfm

Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018
35th Day of the Legislative Session

Rotunda and social activities:

WV Occupational Therapy Association, Upper Well Area; WV Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, Upper House and Upper Senate Rotundas; Public Health Day at the Legislature, Lower Rotunda.

 

SENATE:  

Senate Convenes at 11 a.m. 

On the Agenda: 

RESOLUTIONS

 

  • SR 38: Designating February 13, 2018, as WV Child Care Association Celebrating Children and Families Day
  • SR 39: Designating week of February 11-17, 2018, as WV 211 Awareness Week

 

UNFINISHED BUSINESS

 

  • SCR 18: Balentine Brothers Bridge
  • SCR 19: John B. Short Memorial Bridge

 

THIRD READING (For Passage)

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 57: Relating to third-party litigation financing
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for SB 290: Relating to DEP standards of water quality and effluent limitations (original similar to HB 4426)
  • SB 365: Relating to Young Entrepreneur Reinvestment Act
  • Com. Sub. for SB 375: Relating to farmers markets
  • Com. Sub. for SB 446: Creating Agritourism Responsibility Act
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2546: Allowing replacement costs of employer provided property to be deducted from an employee’s final paycheck if the property is not returned
  • Eng. HB 2612: Repealing section relating to unattended motor vehicles and penalties

 

SECOND READING (Amendments Stage)

 

  • Com. Sub. for SB 36: Relating generally to DNA testing
  • Com. Sub. for SB 288: Regulating cremation, embalming and directing of funeral service (original similar to HB 4167)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 321: Relating to powers and duties of Public Land Corporation (original similar to HB 4348, HB 4437, SB 230)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 397: Creating crime of impersonating blind or disabled person
  • SB 407: Licensing and approval of child care programs – (Com. title amend. pending)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 408: Licensing of nursing homes and assisted living residences – (Com. title amend. pending)
  • SB 411: Removing Commissioner of Bureau for Public Health from State Board of Sanitarians
  • Com. Sub. for SB 469: Converting Addiction Treatment Pilot Program to permanent program
  • Com. Sub. for SB 473: Requiring insurance coverage for the prescription drug Varenicline
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 2831: Relating to the reconstitution of the Driver’s Licensing Advisory Board

 

FIRST READING

 

  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 273: Reducing use of certain prescription drugs (original similar to HB 4263)
  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 341: Relating generally to WV Appellate Reorganization Act of 2018 (original similar to HB 4004)
  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 347: Relating to operation of motorboats (original similar to HB 4274)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 348: Allowing for disposal of service weapons of special DNR police officers
  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SB 355: Dissolving IS&C Division under Office of Technology (original similar to HB 4339)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 370: Exempting nonpaid volunteers at ski areas from workers’ compensation benefits
  • Com. Sub. for SB 458: Prohibiting political subdivisions from enacting regulations or legal requirements relating to employer-employee relationship
  • Com. Sub. for SB 461: Extending time to file petition for motor fuel excise tax refund
  • SB 524: Relating to disposition of complaint proceedings
  • SB 525: Relating to certification for emergency medical training – mining
  • Com. Sub. for Com. Sub. for SJR 3: Judicial Budget Oversight Amendment (original similar to HJR 101, HJR 104, HJR 109)
  • Eng. Com. Sub. for HB 4162: Granting authority to the State Conservation Committee to contract for flood response

 

Senate Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule: 

 

10 a.m.: Transportation and Infrastructure (451M)

  • Originating Bill 2: Relating to driving privileges and requirements for persons under the age of 18
  • SB 439: Exempting motor vehicles engaged in nonemergency transportation of Medicaid members from PSC requirements
  • SB 444: Repealing antiquated code sections regarding safety glass and lighting in motor vehicles
  • SB 256: Requiring motor vehicles, trailers or semitrailers having hydraulically operated bed have warning device to alert driver
  • SB 402: Creating exemption from certain contract and common carrier laws for motor vehicles

 

1 p.m.: Health and Human Resources (451M)

  • SB 47: Requiring Defense Department advocacy groups be notified in abuse or neglect of military person’s child
  • SB 510: Designating hospitals for stroke treatment
  • SB 61: Prohibiting smoking in motor vehicle when minor 16 years old or less is present
  • SB 293: Adding grievance and appellate procedures and judicial review for participants in DHHR safety and treatment program
  • SB 499: Requiring one year of certain approved postgraduate clinical training for persons with foreign medical degrees

 

2 p.m.: Government Organization (208W)

  • SB 503: Shifting funding from Landfill Closure Assistance Fund to local solid waste authorities
  • SB 418: Relating to WV Monument and Memorial Protection Act of 2018
  • SB 87: Allowing purchase of Class XS resident senior hunting, fishing and trapping licenses at age 65
  • SB 515: Clarifying PSC jurisdiction over water and sewer utilities
  • SB 490: Relating to Revised Uniform Athlete Agents Act of 2015

 

2 p.m.: Education (451M)

  • SB 465: Relating to mandated reporting of child abuse and neglect
  • Subcommittee report on SB 83: Relating to higher education student success

 

3 p.m.: Judiciary (208W)

  • Agenda TBA

 

3 p.m.: Finance (451M)

  • Com. Sub. for SB 415: Permitting wagering on certain professional or collegiate sports events authorized as WV Lottery Sports Wagering activities (continued from Monday)
  • Com. Sub. for SB 319: Allowing individuals who completed home schooling be eligible for PROMISE scholarship without equivalent diploma (continued from Monday)
  • Full Tuesday agenda TBA

 

Senate Bills to be Introduced Tuesday, February 13, 2018

 

  • SB 526

 

HOUSE OF DELEGATES:   

House Convenes at 11 a.m.

On the agenda:

SPECIAL CALENDAR

THIRD READING – For Passage

*         S. B. 62<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=62&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Adjusting requirements for hiring school attendance directors

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 267<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=267&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Increasing salaries of certain state employees

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4009<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4009&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – State Settlement and Recovered Funds Accountability Act

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4407<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4407&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to eligibility for alternative program teacher certificate
SECOND READING – Amendment Stage

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2995<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2995&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting certain animal euthanasia technicians who have been certified by other states be certified animal euthanasia technicians in West Virginia

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4024<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4024&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating generally to direct cremation or direct burial expenses for indigent persons

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4027<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4027&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Creating an education permit for allopathic physician resident

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4180<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4180&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to wildlife resources

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4197<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4197&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Requiring persons employed to dispatch emergency calls complete a course in cardiovascular care for telephonic resuscitation

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4279<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4279&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to adult protective services system

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4306<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4306&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting local boards of health to combine without approval from the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health
FIRST READING

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 154<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=154&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing Department of Administration to promulgate legislative rules

*         Com. Sub. for S. B. 184<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=184&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing DOT promulgate legislative rules

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2694<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2694&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the development and implementation of a program to facilitate commercial sponsorship of rest areas

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 2890<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2890&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing a Library Facilities Improvement Fund that will serve to support library facilities construction, maintenance and improvement projects

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 3104<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=3104&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Transfer of the West Virginia Traumatic Brain and Spinal Cord Injury Rehabilitation Fund

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4015<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4015&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the management and continuous inventory of vehicles owned, leased, operated, or acquired by the state and its agencies

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4154<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4154&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Establishing the 2018 Regulatory Reform Act

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4268<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4268&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Co-tenancy Modernization and Majority Protection Act

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4270<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4270&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Providing for the timely payment of moneys owed from oil and natural gas production

*         Com. Sub. for H. B. 4361<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4361&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Bestowing the West Augusta Award upon the West Virginian graduating from U. S. Military Academies with the highest grade point average

*         H. B. 4433<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4433&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Declaring certain claims against an agency of the state to be moral obligations of the state

*         H. B. 4434<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4434&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Clarifying provisions relating to candidates unaffiliated with a political party as it relates to certificates of announcement

 

House Bills Introduced

Committees

Daily Committee Schedule:

Committee on Agriculture & Natural Resources
8:30 a.m. – Room 215E
Agriculture bills before Committee:

*         H. B. 4470<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4470&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Exempting all-terrain vehicles and utility terrain vehicles used as farm equipment from the sales tax

*         S. B. 463<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=463&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Establishing group to examine benefits and need of transferring milk rules and regulations from DHHR to Agriculture.

Natural Resources bills before Committee:

*         H. B. 2661<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2661&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Permitting recreational gold mining

*         H. B. 4394<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4394&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to forest fires

*         H. B. 4296<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4296&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Establishing the Southern West Virginia Lake Development Study Commission

*         S. B. 143<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=143&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Permitting DNR identification tag be used to identify trap.

Committee on Rules
10:45 a.m. – Behind Chamber

Committee on Political Subdivisions
1:00 p.m. – Room 343M

*         House Bill 2755<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=2755&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring a seller of real property satisfy upon closing any unpaid charges owed

*         House Bill 4306<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4306&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Permitting local boards of health to combine without approval from the Commissioner of the Bureau for Public Health

*         House Bill 4158<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4158&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to municipal home rule

*         House Bill 4238<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4238&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Authorizing counties and municipalities to establish a joint airport hazard comprehensive plan

Committee on Health & Human Resources
PUBLIC HEARING
2:00 p.m. – Room 215E

*         H. B. 4366<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4366&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to the approval of additional beds for intermediate care facilities.

PUBLIC HEARING
2:30 p.m. – Room 215E

*         H. B. 4390<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4390&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to provisionally licensed social workers with the Department of Health and Human Resources.

3:00 p.m. – Room 215E

*         HB 4481<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4481&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to mandatory inter-board reporting by licensees or registrants of the boards of medicine, osteopathic medicine, nursing (2nd reference to Government Organization)

*         HB 4465<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4465&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Authorizing the acupuncture board to issue certificates to perform auricular acudetox therapy (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4366<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4366&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to the approval of additional beds for intermediate care facilities (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4392<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4392&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to Medicaid subrogation liens of the Department of Health and Human Resources (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         HB 4390<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4390&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Relating to provisionally licensed social workers with the Department of Health and Human Resources (2nd reference to Judiciary)

*         SB 46<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=46&year=2018&sessiontype=RS> – Permitting pharmacists to inform customers of lower-cost alternative drugs (2nd reference to Judiciary)

Committee Pensions & Retirement
4:00 p.m. – Room 460M

*         H. B. 4219<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4219&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Permitting employees of educational services cooperatives to participate in the State Teachers Retirement System

*         H. B. 4289<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4289&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Relating to disability pensions of municipal employees.

*         H. B. 4290<http://www.wvlegislature.gov/Bill_Status/bills_history.cfm?INPUT=4290&year=2018&sessiontype=RS>, Requiring certain funds of a policeman’s or a firemen’s pension and relief fund be invested with the West Virginia Investment Management Board.

 

