Antolini named Justice communications director

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. — A former Parkersburg resident was named to the staff of the governor-elect of West Virginia.

Carl “Butch” Antolini will be director of communications, Gov.-elect Jim Justice said.

Antolini is the communications director for Agriculture Commissioner Walt Helmick, a first-term Democrat who lost the general election election to Republican Kent Leonhardt, a farmer from Monongalia County.

Antolini said he is humbled and prepared for the job.

“I’m very grateful for the opportunity to continue to serve the people of West Virginia and am excited about the energy and commitment Governor-elect Justice brings to the job as we work together to improve our state,” Antolini said. “Technology has and continues to change the way we communicate and we are committed to keeping the public informed by focusing on the timely delivery of information through both traditional and new media platforms.”

Antolini is a 1982 graduate of the Perley Isaac Reed School of Journalism at West Virginia University. He became communications director in 2013 in the Department of Agriculture.

Previously, he was executive editor and general manager for Beckley Newspapers for eight years and worked at newspapers during the past 35 years in West Virginia and Maryland in Morgantown, Parkersburg, Clarksburg, Elkins and Cumberland, Md.

He was raised in Elkins.

“I’ve worked with Butch Antolini many times during the last decade and know he brings a unique skill set to this position,”Justice said. “He has extensive media experience and is highly qualified and capable. He will lead our communications effort and that’s a critical component as we work diligently to move West Virginia forward.”

Antolini is at least the second person with connections to Parkersburg named in leadership positions when the new administrations take office in January. Norm Bailey with the federal Department of Agriculure in Wood County will be Leonhardt’s chief of staff.

