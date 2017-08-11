27th Annual DeLynn Golf Classic set for Monday

Event to raise $90,000 for the Mon Health Medical Center Radiation Therapy Center

Morgantown, WV – A total of 138 golfers have signed up for the 27th Annual DeLynn/Mon Health Medical Center Foundation Golf Classic on Monday, Aug. 14, at the Pete Dye Golf Club in Bridgeport. They will tee off at 12:30 p.m.

All proceeds will benefit the Mon Health Medical Center Radiation Therapy Center, where they will be matched dollar-for-dollar by a long-time donor. The tournament is expected to net $45,000. With matching dollars, the event will raise $90,000 for radiation therapy.

Pittsburgh Pirate’s Hall of Famer Bill Mazeroski is among the golfers scheduled to play

Tournament format is scramble with six-person teams. Prizes will be awarded for Low Net and Low Gross, as well as for a number of skills.

A hole-in-one on the 16th tee will win a golfer a 2017 E-300 Class Mercedes, worth $60,000, from Mercedes-Benz of Morgantown.

World Long Drive Champion Tommy Hug will be at the 15th Tee. For a $20 donation, Hug will hit a guaranteed drive of 400 yards for the team. Donations go to Mon Health’s Zelda Stein Weiss Cancer Center. A golfer who chips the second shot in on hole 15 will win a $5,000 prize package: airfare for two to San Francisco, two nights at Pebble Beach Lodge, eight rounds of golf for two at Pebble Beach, Spyglass and Spanish Bay.

The tournament is dedicated to the memory of long-time donor Laurence DyLynn, with appreciation to Triple Platinum Sponsor Jean DeLynn. Sponsors include BB&T, Gabes, Mylan Pharmaceuticals, USI Insurance, Mountaineer Contractors and Steptoe & Johnson.

For more information, contact Bill Hennessey, Executive Director of the Mon Health Medical Center Foundation, at 304-598-1208 (office) or 304-282-1411 (cell).

Mon Health is the parent company of Mon Health Medical Center, a 189-bed acute care hospital in Morgantown, WV and Mon Health Preston Memorial Hospital, a 25-bed critical access hospital in Kingwood, WV. It was formed in 1982 to aid in strategic planning and to manage all of its affiliated entities under a common philosophy. Affiliates include Mon Health Emergency Medical Services, Mon Health Equipment & Supplies and Mon Health The Village at Heritage Point. In addition, Mon Health Primary Care includes a number of physician and specialty practices in Morgantown and the surrounding region. For more information, visit monhealth.com.