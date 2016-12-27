10 things to know for Tuesday, Dec. 27

Dorothy Abernathy, regional media director of The Associated Press, shares 10 things you need to know Tuesday, Dec. 27, 2016. Look for full stories on these late-breaking news items and much more in West Virginia newspapers.

1. OBAMA, JAPAN’S PM TO SEEK RECONCILIATION AT PEARL HARBOR

Though Japanese leaders have come to Pearl Harbor before, Shinzo Abe will be the first to visit the memorial built in the hallowed waters above the sunken USS Arizona.

2. RESCUERS FIND FLIGHT RECORDER FROM BLACK SEA PLANE CRASH

The Russian defense ministry says the “black box” would be immediately flown to Moscow but doesn’t mention whether it has been damaged.

3. U.S., RUSSIAN MILITARY TALKS ON FIGHTING ISLAMIC EXTREMISTS PROVING USEFUL

The progress dispels the notion that ties between the former Cold War foes are “frozen.”

4. WHAT TRUMP THINKS OF THE U.N.

The president-elect is questioning the effectiveness of the international organization, saying it’s just a club for people to “have a good time.”

5. EXPORT BAN ON MONUMENTS HITS AT PYONGYANG’S SOFT POWER

The U.N. statue sanctions are a slap at one of North Korea’s most venerable cultural institutions.

6. WHERE WINTER STORM CREATES TREACHEROUS TRAVEL

High winds and drifting snow continue to make driving hazardous in the Dakotas, and the severe weather disrupts air travel in the region.

7. EGYPT EASES PRESSURE ON GAZA STRIP

After nearly a decade of helping Israel to blockade Gaza, Cairo makes a step toward improving ties with the territory’s Hamas rulers.

8. WHY EX-SOMALI REFUGEES REGRET COMING HOME

Upon return to their country from the world’s largest refugee camp in Kenya, Somalis report hunger, gangs and the threat of attack by extremist group al-Shabab.

9. WHO PLANS TO LAND PROBES ON MARS BY 2020

China says that it is determined to quicken the pace of the development of its space industry, which has already rapidly advanced.

10. AT MINNESOTA, BOYCOTT IS OVER BUT TENSIONS ARE NOT

In the week since Minnesota avoided canceling its Holiday Bowl plans because of a player protest, The AP speaks to six people involved in the saga concerning the suspension of 10 players in connection with an alleged sexual assault.