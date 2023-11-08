ZMM Architects & Engineers to sponsor wvlegals.com

WV Press Release Sharing

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – ZMM Architects & Engineers has joined the West Virginia Press Association (WVPA) as sponsor of WVLegals.com, the public notice website hosted by the association.

Public notices on the site are shared by West Virginia newspapers and are updated daily. Notices include requests for bids, requests for proposals and other information that is legally required to be published by government and business.

The site, which offers free access, includes legal notices from all over West Virginia and can be accessed by county, type or keyword research. Visitors can also subscribe to receive notices by email using those same geographic or keyword selectors.

ZMM Architects & Engineers is a fully integrated architecture and engineering firm that offers civil, structural, mechanical and electrical services, and interior design. Headquartered in Charleston, with offices in Blacksburg, VA and Marietta, OH, the firm is celebrating its 60th anniversary of providing comprehensive design and project management services throughout West Virginia and neighboring states.

Adam Krason, ZMM principal, said, “We have the opportunity to work with government agencies, businesses and non-profit organizations all over the state and sponsoring a website that provides easy access to legal notices that are updated daily is a good fit for us. It’s a service we can provide in partnership with the WVPA, but it’s also a way for us to let people know who we are and what we do.”

Betsy Miles, WVPA executive director, said, “We welcome ZMM as a sponsor and associate member and appreciate their support of this valuable service, which is a collaborative effort of West Virginia’s 69 newspapers.”

WVLegals.com is updated daily, 24/7/365, and averages over 14,800 visitors per month.

For questions or more information, contact: Betsy Miles, executive director, West Virginia Press Association, [email protected], (304) 342-1011.

Featured image cutline: Since 2003, Adam Krason has served as an architect, accredited learning environment planner, and principal at ZMM Architects & Engineers.