Youth Cycling Coalition selects Morgantown, W.Va., for pilot program

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The 10 largest cycling nonprofits in the United States have come together with a goal of getting kids more active and instilling a love of riding.

And they picked Morgantown as the starting line.

By Aug. 31, all 10 — Free Bikes 4 Kidz, Little Bellas, National Interscholastic Cycling Association, PeopleForBikes, Project Bike Tech, Safe Routes Partnership, The League of American Bicyclists, Trips for Kids, USA BMX Foundation, USA Cycling — will have a presence here as part of a Youth Cycling Coalition pilot project.

Greg Corio, assistant vice president for outdoor youth advocacy and initiatives at WVU, said Morgantown beat out 32 other cities, including Oakland, Calif., Charlotte, N.C., and Bentonville, Ark., for the honor…

