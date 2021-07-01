‘You’re not alone’: West Virginia health centers offering camp to help kids cope

By David Kirk, Times West Virginian

FAIRMONT, W.Va. — For many kids, by the time they must learn coping skills, it’s already too late, experts say.

WVU Medicine and the United Summit Center are holding a daily camp where kids and young teens can learn coping and communication skills, along with resiliency and calming techniques.

On Wednesday, at the pavilion in Windmill Park, a group of kids were gathered around picnic tables filling out a page titled “Kidbook” in which they gave information such as their names and ages, and drew pictures of hobbies they enjoy, to teach them self-awareness.

“The goal in this camp is to teach resiliency,” said Robin Hayes, a mental health specialist with the United Summit Center. “We teach coping skills, self-awareness, self-esteem. Each day is a different topic to help the kids feel better about themselves.”

The camp started on Monday and is running every day until Friday, with two groups each day — from 9 a.m. to noon, and from 1 to 4 p.m…

To read more: https://www.timeswv.com/news/local_news/youre-not-alone-health-centers-offering-camp-to-help-kids-cope/article_553594da-d9c1-11eb-8b32-6b75d0b10f58.html