Young people to take flight at Jackson County Airport on October 14

By Suzette Lowe, for Jackson Newspapers

MILLWOOD, W.Va. (WV News) — Jackson County Airport is getting a name revision. Although it is a temporary change, it is one the airport is proud to carry.

On October 14, the General Chuck Yeager Airport will be located in Millwood, West Virginia.

Not only will there be a name change, but the day will see a very special event for young people taking place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

As part of the General Chuck Yeager Aviation Day, the Young Eagles Flight program will offer free flights to those from ages eight to seventeen.

This special day commemorates the day in 1947 when United States Air Force Captain Chuck Yeager flew his X-1 aircraft faster than the speed of sound, becoming the first to break the sound barrier.

Chuck Heilmann, of the local chapter of the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA Chapter 1336) and Sam Dennis, the airport’s manager, are helping to organize the event. They both said there was no better way to honor Chuck Yeager than to allow young people to take flight.

