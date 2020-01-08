Ye Olde Alpha: Historic Wheeling restaurant to reopen after revitalization

Press Release:

WHEELING, W.Va. — Wheeling businessman Anthony “Herk” Sparachane has announced the restaurant that has been Ye Olde Alpha will reopen to the public after extensive updates and remodeling to the building.

Sparachane said following an agreement to keep the Alpha open through the holidays, the new owners will take over Feb. 7. The bar will reopen Feb. 18, while the restaurant will follow suit after revitalization.

“We’re excited for what’s in store for the people of Wheeling,” Sparachane said. “We’ve enjoyed working with former owner Charlie Schlegel through this process and know future customers will love all our improvements.” Schlegel has been offered a position with the new restaurant, but has not given Sparachane a decision.

Sparachane said the building has been in disrepair and needs much work. The initial budget for renovations was $60,000, but estimates now have the cost of the work over $100,000. The updates will include a new roof and kitchen, a remodeled dining room and restrooms, fixed plumbing in the basement and a resurface of the parking lot.

Sparachane said a new name will be released later, but stressed the restaurant – which will be non-smoking — will feature the same flavor and Wheeling-centric traditions of the Alpha. It will not be a new Undo’s.

Sparachane also said the current employees will be welcomed to interview. As many as 40 will work the new restaurant.

Sparachane, president of Wheeling Coin LLC, and owners bought the restaurant and property at an auction in hopes of saving the Wheeling landmark.